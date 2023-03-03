Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,532 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Donaldson by 30.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Donaldson by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

