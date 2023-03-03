Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,212 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

