Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,796 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,796 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 78,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 33.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 102.9% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 142,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OUT opened at $17.15 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

