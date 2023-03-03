Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,488 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,488 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 168,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Insider Activity

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

