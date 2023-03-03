Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,817 shares of company stock worth $6,472,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,348.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.23 and its 200 day moving average is $208.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $274.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

