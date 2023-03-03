Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 88,144 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,144 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

