Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,013 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,370 shares of company stock worth $1,292,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

