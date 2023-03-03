Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 957,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 648,421 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $23,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 320,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $673,249,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770,084 shares of company stock valued at $81,073,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

