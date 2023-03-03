Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 684,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,323,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

