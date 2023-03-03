Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,878,000 after purchasing an additional 71,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 756,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

