Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 951,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,657 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 560,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 281,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 274,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 246,030 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.29 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

