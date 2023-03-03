PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,862,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,842,000 after purchasing an additional 771,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 586,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

