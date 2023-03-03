Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $274.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,348.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,555. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.