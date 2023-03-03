Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

