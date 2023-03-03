Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -108.33%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

