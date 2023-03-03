Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 3,753 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 105,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

