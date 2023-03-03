Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,563 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MQ. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

