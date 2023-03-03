Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $200,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

