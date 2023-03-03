Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New $77,000 Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 5.7 %

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

CLNE stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.