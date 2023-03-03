Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 24,500 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

