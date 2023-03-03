Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,644.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,644.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PRI opened at $186.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

