Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $195.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Primerica Stock Down 2.3 %

Primerica stock opened at $186.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,644.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 123.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth $19,114,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

