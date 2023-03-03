PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $21.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

PubMatic Trading Down 3.1 %

PUBM stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,747.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,747.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $365,222 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 260.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 351,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

