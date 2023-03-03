Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,785.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,099,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 116,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPD stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $118.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

