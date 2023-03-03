RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.4 %

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

