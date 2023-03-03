Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 274.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 279.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Renasant Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RNST opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Renasant



Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

