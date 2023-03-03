Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

