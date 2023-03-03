Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after acquiring an additional 448,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

