Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $775.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $598.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $249.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.25 and a 200-day moving average of $529.10.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.