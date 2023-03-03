Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,789,000 after buying an additional 111,309 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.