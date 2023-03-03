Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $25.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Shares of JAMF opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
