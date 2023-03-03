Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $187.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

