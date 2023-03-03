Scott James Garber Sells 4,876 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $133.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.63.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

