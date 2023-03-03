Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 525.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,553,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 448,531 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

