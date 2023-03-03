Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 3,882 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

ILPT opened at $4.11 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.15%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

