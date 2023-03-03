Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

