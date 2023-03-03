Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $108,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 115.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 104.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Down 5.7 %

Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $781.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.