Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $252.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.40. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $522.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

