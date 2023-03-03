Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,371.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,131,250 shares of company stock valued at $32,773,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

