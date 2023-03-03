Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAR Auction Services Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.