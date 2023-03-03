Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter.
KAR Auction Services Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $19.05.
KAR Auction Services Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
