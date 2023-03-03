Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after buying an additional 2,192,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,367,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

