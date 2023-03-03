Shell Asset Management Co. Has $104,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $775.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.