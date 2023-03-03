Shell Asset Management Co. Has $107,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 305.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 332.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $19,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Bumble Stock Up 0.7 %

Bumble Profile

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.92.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.