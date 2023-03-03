Shell Asset Management Co. Has $109,000 Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 188.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $11.29 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.