Shell Asset Management Co. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

