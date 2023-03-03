Shell Asset Management Co. Has $85,000 Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

