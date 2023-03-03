Shell Asset Management Co. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 27.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Down 5.3 %

DNN opened at $1.26 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

