Shell Asset Management Co. Has $87,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

