Shell Asset Management Co. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

Centerra Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

