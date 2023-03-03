Shell Asset Management Co. Has $91,000 Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 1,681.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 716,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Premier Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after buying an additional 268,057 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

